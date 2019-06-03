Leicester City move into pole position to clinch £7.5m transfer ahead of Premier League rivals

Leicester City are reportedly now in pole position to clinch the transfer of highly-rated Luton Town youngster James Justin.

According to Football Insider, the Foxes have moved ahead of the likes of Southampton, Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Aston Villa in the battle to sign Justin for around £7.5million.

Still only 21 years old, Justin has clearly made a real impression at Luton and now seems set for a big step up to the top flight.

Leicester looks an ideal destination for the versatile full-back, who could follow in the footsteps of a number of other players who moved from the lower leagues to be a success at the King Power Stadium.

James Maddison is a recent example, having moved from Norwich to Leicester last summer before enjoying a hugely impressive first season in the Premier League.

Back in the day, Jamie Vardy was also plucked out of relative obscurity to join LCFC, and has gone on to become a club legend for his role in their shock 2015/16 title success.

Justin has only a year remaining on his contract with Luton and Football Insider now suggest a move to Leicester is looking most likely.