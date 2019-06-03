Manchester United in pole position to beat Arsenal to transfer of £60m attacker

Manchester United have reportedly moved into pole position to seal the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison this summer.

The 22-year-old had a superb debut season in the Premier League last year after being snapped up from Norwich City by the Foxes.

According to the Independent, Maddison’s fine form has now made him a top priority target for Man Utd in a deal expected to cost around £60million.

With the Independent claiming Maddison cost Leicester £20m just a year ago, that means his value has trebled in a relatively short space of time, showing just how much promise he’s shown with his displays at the King Power Stadium.

United could undoubtedly do with a creative talent like that in their side, with Juan Mata nearing the end of his contract and looking past his best anyway.

This could be a blow for Arsenal, with the Mail recently claiming they were interested in Maddison as well, though they looked unlikely to be able to afford his £60m asking price.

The Independent suggest other top clubs are yet to make a move for the England Under-21 international despite the likes of Liverpool tracking him for a long time.

So it seems MUFC are in a strong position here to complete what could be one of the signings of the summer.