Jose Antonio Reyes was driving 147mph with tyre pressure problems before fatal car crash

Former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes is reported to have been driving well over the speed limit before tragically being killed in a car crash over the weekend.

The Spaniard and his cousin Jonathan Reyes died in the accident, with more details now emerging about what caused the crash.

According to Mundo Deportivo, with translation from the Daily Mirror, Reyes is understood to have been driving as fast as 147 miles per hour before his car went off the motorway.

The report explains that Reyes had not driven the car for some time and the tyre pressure was perhaps not quite right, contributing to the vehicle going off the road, where it then crashed into some concrete blocks and burst into flames.

The footballing world has been left shocked by the sudden death of the former Premier League champion and Arsenal Invincible at the age of just 35.

The Mirror report that his funeral has already taken place, while his son wrote an emotional tribute to his father on Instagram, as reported by Marca.

“This is the last moment we spent together, dad,” he wrote, as quoted by Marca.

“That day [when the photo was taken], you gave me advice as you always do, but today you haven’t come back and it’s a very hard day for me.

“I’ll always be so proud of you dad. We didn’t spend all of our time together but only you and I know how much we loved each other.

“I know that you’ll take care of me from heaven and I’ll never forget you.

“I love you, dad.

“Thanks to everyone for all sweet messages I’m receiving.”