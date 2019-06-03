Juventus are reportedly keen on trying to prise Paul Pogba back to Turin and away from Man Utd for a second time this summer.

The Bianconeri will begin life without Massimiliano Allegri heading into next season, with the Italian tactician stepping down after a trophy-laden stint in charge.

SEE MORE: Double blow for Man Utd: Solskjaer tipped to miss out on £189m+ pair

In turn, the first big decision that the hierarchy will need to make is who replaces him at the helm, but that seemingly hasn’t stopped plans in the transfer market for a marquee signing.

Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Juve have set their sights on Pogba, who is said to be open to the idea of a return to the Turin giants, while there are talks with his agent Mino Raiola in a bid to reach an agreement on personal terms.

Further, he suggests that a potential swap deal could convince Man Utd to sell, although there is no suggestion as to which players could be made available to head in the opposite direction while he stresses that it’s likely to be a difficult negotiation given that United will likely demand a huge fee.

While Pogba’s form was erratic again last season, the 26-year-old did contribute 16 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

With that in mind, he is surely fundamental to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans moving forward given he’s one of the most talented individuals in the Man Utd squad, while Ander Herrera’s exit this summer will already weaken his midfield.

Nevertheless, they will seemingly face a battle to keep hold of him this summer with Juventus said to be interested, while the Mirror note that Real Madrid are also preparing to try and land his signature ahead of next season.