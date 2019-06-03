(Photo) Fans LOVE what Jurgen Klopp’s wife did during Liverpool trophy parade

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a lucky man indeed, with his wife Ulla Sandrock clearly one of his biggest fans.

Look at the photo below that’s doing the rounds, with the Reds boss’ missus standing on a bin to get a good view of her man and his team as they paraded the Champions League trophy around Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants won their sixth European Cup with a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday, and Klopp spoke afterwards about what a relief it is for his family to finally bring home a piece of silverware.

“I’m so happy for my family,” he said after the game in Madrid.

“They suffer every year when we get to a final and lose so they deserve it more than anybody because they are so supportive.”

Jurgen klopp s wife celebrating and klopp celebrating back to her

