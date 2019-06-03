Liverpool linked with surprise swoop for Tottenham star by Sky Sports pundit

Liverpool have been paired with making a move for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer by Jamie O’Hara during a guest appearance on Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old enjoyed another stellar campaign this past season, contributing 10 goals and 17 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Video: Jubilant Liverpool fans stop police car in New York amid Champions League celebrations

However, it didn’t help result in Spurs winning trophies as they continued to fall short despite securing another top four finish in the Premier League as well as reaching the Champions League final.

There are now doubts over Eriksen’s future in north London, particularly given his current contract ends next year amid ongoing speculation of a raid from Real Madrid, as noted by AS.

It appears as though the Spanish giants could face competition from Liverpool though, as O’Hara has suggested that the Merseyside giants will be in the race for the Dane’s signature, as per Anfield HQ and the tweet below.

Naturally, it’s just a claim at this stage, but with Liverpool on the rise and in a position to continue to compete for major honours moving forward, they certainly won’t have any trouble in attracting top players to Anfield and so a raid on a direct rival for one of their most important players would make a lot of sense to strengthen their own position.

Nevertheless, it would be a surprise if Eriksen did swap Tottenham for Liverpool, and so it remains to be seen if O’Hara’s suggestion becomes a reality over the summer.