Liverpool striker Divock Origi has said he expects to hold talks over extending his stay with the club after being offered a new contract by the Reds.

The Belgium international has been a surprise hero for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, proving himself to be the ultimate super-sub with some big goals when filling in for Roberto Firmino up front.

Origi notably scored late winners in Premier League games against Everton and Newcastle in the season just gone, and also ended up stealing the show for the club in the Champions League.

Filling in for the injured Firmino against Barcelona, the 24-year-old scored twice against the Catalan giants to secure a famous 4-0 victory after a 3-0 first-leg defeat at the Nou Camp.

Origi then came off the bench for Firmino in the Champions League final against Tottenham and scored the second goal to kill the game for the Merseyside giants.

Unsurprisingly, it now seems Origi may have more of a future at Anfield than previously expected, and journalist Kristof Terreur has quoted him as saying he’ll see about extending his contract after the next round of international games, with an offer already on the table for him.