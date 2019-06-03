Man City slammed by Euro giants over valuation of €80m+ star as summer exit unlikely

Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness has revealed that he’s been left less than impressed with Man City’s valuation of Leroy Sane.

As noted by The Guardian, the City winger has been linked with a switch to the Bundesliga champions this summer, but they’ve already had an €80m bid rejected.

In turn, that gives an idea of the kind of fee that will be needed to prise Sane away from the Etihad, and although he is a hugely talented individual who has proven his quality consistently for Pep Guardiola’s side at the highest level, that seems a hefty price-tag.

The 23-year-old has bagged 39 goals and 45 assists in 133 appearances for the Citizens since joining them from Schalke in 2016, and with a huge part of his career still to come, he will only improve and develop his game with maturity.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why Bayern want him, but Hoeness has now conceded that a summer move is unlikely due to Man City’s valuation of their star man.

“It is unlikely that it will work,” Hoeness told Kicker. “It’s about sums, they’re insane.”

It’s added by Sky Sports that City want to hold contract talks with Sane to extend his stay in Manchester, as he undoubtedly still forms a crucial part of Guardiola’s squad.

If they are to continue to defend their Premier League title as well as compete on multiple fronts having secured a domestic treble this past season, they will need quality depth and whether he’s starting or not, Sane can make a huge impact.

Particularly with his ability to offer a different dynamic in the final third with his pace and direct running, it’s easy to see why Man City don’t want to lose him, and if they are forced to listen to offers, they are certainly going to cash in.