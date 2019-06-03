(Pictures) Manchester United star appears to take dig at two Red Devils team-mates on Instagram

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has appeared to give his approval to comments criticising two of his team-mates – Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

The Ivory Coast international is not exactly the most popular figure among the club’s fans after a disappointing season, and this episode is unlikely to do him much good in the dressing room.

As the images below show, Bailly showed an interest in an Instagram discussion about Man Utd’s best possible XI for next season.

He then liked some comments slamming Pogba and Rashford, suggesting he agrees with their analysis – unless both clicks happened to be an unfortunate accident.

It will be interesting to see if Bailly has to come forward to explain this one…