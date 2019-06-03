Solskjaer DEMANDS £141million star is made ‘cornerstone of his new Manchester United project’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to keep hold of Paul Pogba despite continuing transfer links with Real Madrid.

The France international has endured an inconsistent three seasons at Old Trafford and there is growing talk that he could quit the club this summer for a big move to Spain.

The latest from Don Balon is that Pogba remains a top target for Real, though his £141million asking price is a bit high and could lead to players being offered to Man Utd in a swap deal.

Still, the report adds that Solskjaer wants the 26-year-old to be a ‘cornerstone’ in his new project with United as he prepares for his first full season in charge.

This makes sense for the Norwegian tactician, who could certainly do without the drama of selling one of MUFC’s biggest names in his first summer transfer window.

For all Pogba’s flaws, he would also surely be very hard to replace on the cheap, and it’s very possible he’d end up being a top performer at the Bernabeu, where he’d be surrounded by better players in a setup that might suit him more.

Still, United are also expected to spend big on revamping their squad this summer, and that could soon help Solskjaer get Pogba back to his best.