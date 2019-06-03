Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has become a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain due to doubts over a possible move to Inter Milan.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a move to the San Siro this summer, but United’s asking price of £80million looks like being too much for Inter to afford due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

And according to the Daily Express, this might make PSG a more likely destination as they consider Lukaku as an option to replace Edinson Cavani, who looks set to leave the Parc des Princes.

The report claims PSG are also looking at Lille forward Nicolas Pepe after his superb form this season, but that Lukaku could be an alternative option for them.

Despite a patchy recent record for United, Lukaku has generally had a superb career as one of the most clinical finishers in Europe.

The 26-year-old could be a hit at a club like PSG, who tend to dominate most of their games in the slightly less competitive Ligue 1.

It would be a blow for Inter to miss out on Lukaku, but Gazzetta dello Sport have also linked them with landing Paulo Dybala in a swap deal that would see Mauro Icardi leave them for Juventus.