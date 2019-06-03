Talks planned: £30m Manchester United transfer target says he’ll meet manager to discuss future

Manchester United continue to be linked with a possible transfer swoop for Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, and he’s fuelled speculation over his future by admitting there’s uncertainty over his situation at Spurs.

The England international has been a solid performer for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, playing a part in them reaching this season’s Champions League final, even if he hasn’t quite been at his best for a while now.

Trippier could be a useful signing given Man Utd’s problems on the right-hand side of defence, with Antonio Valencia leaving Old Trafford this summer and youngster Diogo Dalot competing with veteran Ashley Young for that position.

Trippier seems like an ideal mid-point between those two, and the Mail say United remain interested despite concerns over his £30million asking price.

As for the player himself, he’s admitted he’ll have to talk with Pochettino about his future after a little break this summer, so it could be that the north London side will be ready to let him go.

“I don’t know,” he said in response to questions about his future, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“I go home now, spend time with my family, just recover after a long, difficult season. Everybody’s got a decision to make, no matter what.

“Obviously this club has been very good for me over the last few years but I’ll enjoy my summer, come back in pre-season and that’s when I’ll sit down with the manager and have a talk about my future.

“I see a lot of speculation about me not being here. I give everything, 100 per cent every game, win lose or draw. So we’ll see what happens in pre-season.”