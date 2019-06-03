A French journalist has given a strong warning to Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier as he’s linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Belgium international is reported to be a target for both clubs, according to Kristof Terreur in the tweet below, and he’d certainly make a fine addition for either side in an area of weakness in both squads.

Belgian wing back Thomas Meunier is a wanted man. Unai Emery is pushing to get him to Arsenal. Man United have him on their list too. PSG are keen on selling him for the right fee – +/- €25m. Meunier is a childhood United fan and even attended some games this season. #afc #mufc pic.twitter.com/ifc8xL0b15 — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) June 3, 2019

However, Meunier has been strongly advised by Dominique Severac of L’Equipe, as translated in the twee below from Arsenic, not to join the Gunners under manager Unai Emery or his career would be “over”.

These are extremely harsh words and will make brutal reading for Arsenal fans, though he does add that it could be a different story if the club were to change manager.

French Journalist and L’Equipe consultant Dominique Sévérac: “Thomas Meunier? Between #MUFC and #AFC, I’d advise him to join the Red Devils. If he goes to Arsenal, his career will be over. Guaranteed. But if the coach was to be replaced, it’s another story.” [via @FootRadio_com] pic.twitter.com/Tj8uxRzyjS — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) June 3, 2019

Meunier will surely be able to make his own mind up about this after playing under Emery at PSG before the Spaniard left Paris for north London last summer.

It’s fair to say the 47-year-old has not had the best first season in English football, with Arsenal being thrashed 4-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final, meaning they finished trophyless and without Champions League football for next season.

To be fair on Arsenal, however, Man Utd don’t look in a much better state right now after finishing below the Gunners in the Premier League and also failing to pick up any silverware under relative novice Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Meunier may have to settle for clubs of this stature, however, if he wants to play more often after falling down the pecking order at PSG.