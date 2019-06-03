Manchester United are reportedly still in the hunt for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier this summer.

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur claims Unai Emery is pushing for Arsenal to complete a deal for the 27-year-old for around €25million this summer.

However, Terreur adds that Meunier himself is a big Man Utd fan and even attended a few of their games in the 2018/19 season.

Belgian wing back Thomas Meunier is a wanted man. Unai Emery is pushing to get him to Arsenal. Man United have him on their list too. PSG are keen on selling him for the right fee – +/- €25m. Meunier is a childhood United fan and even attended some games this season. #afc #mufc pic.twitter.com/ifc8xL0b15 — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) June 3, 2019

It remains to be seen how this one will pan out, but both clubs could definitely do with a new addition at right-back ahead of next season.

Arsenal are losing experienced defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free at the end of this season, while Hector Bellerin has spent much of the campaign out with a bad injury.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has filled in well in that position as cover, but he’s previously been more of a midfielder.

United, meanwhile, are also losing an experienced player in that area in Antonio Valencia, with Diogo Dalot surely not yet ready to be first choice in that part of the pitch.

Meunier would surely be a better option than someone like Ashley Young there, so Red Devils fans will surely be hoping their club can beat top four rivals Arsenal to this potentially important signing.