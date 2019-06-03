West Ham urged to sign PROVEN Premier League striker this summer

Former West Ham star Matt Taylor has urged his old club to try for a transfer move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer.

The Serbia international seems ideal for the club’s style of play under Manuel Pellegrini, and shone for Fulham this season despite their relegation back to the Championship.

Mitrovic makes sense as a player who may therefore be available this summer as he’ll surely look to get back to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will prioritise a new centre-forward, but Taylor has named him as a specific target to go after.

“Andy Carroll may be leaving and if he does there is a big chunk of money that can go on another striker and that will be their big thing,” Taylor told 888 Sport.

“I think Mitrovic has done extremely well. Is he someone who West Ham could be in the market for? I think so.

“He’s a striker who has proven his worth for a team that has struggled this season.”