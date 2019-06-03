Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a shock transfer swoop for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Egypt international has had two superb seasons at Anfield, and scored his 27th goal of 2018/19 in the 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham on Saturday.

According to AS, Salah’s Champions League heroics have got him on the radars of some of Europe’s giants, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also said to be after him.

The 26-year-old also won a second Premier League Golden Boot in a row after netting 22 in 38 games in the English top flight, and clearly seems like a world class talent who could star for most teams around the world.

AS linking Salah with Man Utd is a big surprise, however, as the two clubs share an historic rivalry and don’t tend to sell players to each other.

It’s also hard to imagine Salah himself would leave Anfield for Old Trafford right now even if LFC were to somehow accept a €200m United offer if it came in.

Liverpool are European champions and came very close to winning the Premier League this term, with many likely to see them as among the favourites again next year.

United, meanwhile, won’t even be playing in the Champions League next season after finishing 6th at the end of a miserable campaign.

The Red Devils may have the money to in theory afford a player like Salah, who would no doubt be a huge upgrade on Alexis Sanchez, but if this happened it would be one of the shocks of the century in terms of transfers.