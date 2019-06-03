Video: Spanish commentator’s epic commentary for Divock Origi goal for Liverpool vs Tottenham

This Spanish commentator filmed himself commentating on Divock Origi’s goal for Liverpool against Tottenham in the Champions League final.

And we’re glad he did because, truly, this is a work of art as he goes absolutely wild for the Belgian’s strike.

This Spanish commentator's reaction to Divock Origi's late goal is absolutely boss. ?? pic.twitter.com/S1m1032ccF — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) June 2, 2019

Origi’s goal basically killed the game between the two Premier League giants, ensuring Liverpool went home with a sixth European Cup.

We’re not exactly sure about everything he’s saying in the video clip above, but that’s hardly the point as he speaks with passion and excitement that British commentators could do well to use in their coverage a bit more!