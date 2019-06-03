Bid made: Arsenal submit €42million double transfer offer

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a double bid worth around €42million to Sampdoria for Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen.

According to Italian source Tuttosport, as translated by football.london, the Gunners have had this initial approach rejected, with the club’s president Massimo Ferrero not satisfied with the offer.

However, it doesn’t seem to rule out an improved offer getting somewhere, and Arsenal have done business with Sampdoria quite recently, signing Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira from the Serie A side last summer.

Torreira proved a fine purchase for the north Londoners, so fans will hope the club have once again identified some bargain talents in the form of Praet and Andersen.

Praet, 25, is a Belgian attacking midfielder who ended the 2018/19 season with two goals and three assists in all competitions – hardly the best numbers, but one imagines he could improve with better players around him at Arsenal.

Andersen, meanwhile, is a 23-year-old Danish centre-back who would surely be an upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi and a potentially fine long-term replacement for the ageing Laurent Koscielny.