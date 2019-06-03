Real Madrid players tipped to VETO £175m raid on Liverpool for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed another fine season for Liverpool, but any pursuit from Real Madrid could be scuppered by their own players.

The 26-year-old bagged 27 goals and 13 assists in 52 appearances for the Merseyside giants this year, scoring in the Champions League final to help secure a major trophy for the club.

In turn, there doesn’t appear to be much of a reason for him to leave as Jurgen Klopp’s side look primed to challenge for more honours moving forward, while Salah will remain a fundamental part of that push.

However, as noted by The Sun, Real Madrid have been linked with a £175m pursuit of the Egyptian international, but it’s suggested that after the row following last year’s Champions League final with Sergio Ramos getting significant criticism for his challenge on Salah which left him injured, certain Real Madrid players are not in favour of the pursuit.

That seems pretty ridiculous on the face of it given what Salah could offer the team as such a swoop would surely move them significantly closer towards winning silverware next season and beyond.

Nevertheless, the report would suggest that Real Madrid could prioritise the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba instead, so as to avoid any potential issues arising in the dressing room.

That’s to say that Liverpool would even entertain the idea of selling their talisman, as given that they’re going from strength to strength both from a sporting and financial perspective, they are surely under no pressure at all to sell their top players like they have done in recent years and will continue to work towards a successful future by building around the likes of Salah.