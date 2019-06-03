Signing close: Medical imminent as Real Madrid hope to complete deal for €30m+ target

Reports claim that Ferland Mendy will undergo a medical with Real Madrid in the coming days ahead of completing a move to the Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key figure for Lyon over the past two seasons, making 69 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit and impressing with both his defensive and attacking play.

With stalwart Marcelo not getting any younger, Real Madrid will need a long-term replacement for the Brazilian eventually and so Mendy would arguably be a sensible signing.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, it’s claimed that he will undergo his medical in the coming days, while an agreement on personal terms is already in place and talks between the two clubs are said to be progressing.

With that in mind, it doesn’t seem as though too much is standing in the way of a switch to Real Madrid materialising, while L’Equipe have previously suggested that the Spanish giants will bid upward of €30m for the French ace.

Zinedine Zidane has already seen the club wrap up a deal for Eder Militao to strengthen his defence, and should Mendy follow, he is clearly keen to shore things up at the back as they look to put a bitterly disappointing year behind them having ended up trophyless.

Nevertheless, after Madrid scored just 63 goals in 38 La Liga games last season, the attack is also a cause for concern having scored over 100 goals in three of the four campaigns prior to that, and so should a deal go through for Mendy as heavily touted, it would come as no surprise if they switch their attention to attacking players for the rest of the summer.