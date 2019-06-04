Arsenal keen on signing £42million attacking duo, talks for one player possible next week

Arsenal are reportedly planning talks to seal the transfer of Bournemouth attacking midfielder Ryan Fraser in the near future.

However, according to football.london, the next round of negotiations for the £20million-rated star are unlikely until at least next week after the Scotland international is done with upcoming fixtures against Cyprus and Belgium.

The report also claims Arsenal are very interested in Genk winger Leandro Trossard, who has also been linked with the Gunners in a potential £22m move in the past by another football.london report.

Both could be important additions for Unai Emery this summer, with this current Arsenal squad low on quality in the attacking midfield department.

Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi all had poor campaigns and surely need replacing if the north London side are to improve next term.

Fraser and Trossard look exciting potential additions, particularly the former after shining in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old ended the season with eight goals and 14 assists – a fine return that would surely only be improved on if he could play alongside lethal finishers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The duo have rather carried AFC in recent times and someone like Fraser would benefit them too next season as they surely need better service.