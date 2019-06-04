Arsenal & Manchester United set for transfer battle to secure bargain deal for Bundesliga ace

Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak has reportedly emerged a summer transfer target for both Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 19-year-old completed a move to Germany from Turkish outfit Galatasaray in January and he managed 17 appearances in total for Stuttgart, who ended up being relegated from the Bundesliga.

Talk Sport reports that a number of top European clubs are eyeing a swoop for the young centre-back, who could be available for a cut-price fee of around £13 million.

According to Talk Sport, Arsenal and Man United are set for a transfer battle in the coming weeks to secure a bargain deal for Kabak, while Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Gunners will be looking to strengthen after a disappointing debut campaign under Unai Emery, with a fifth-place Premier League finish followed up by a Europa League final defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

The Sun states that Laurent Koscielny could be moved on this summer, which leaves room for Kabak to slot into Emery’s starting line up at Emirates Stadium, but no deals have been arranged as of yet.

United, meanwhile, are arguably in an even more worrying position than Arsenal, after ending up sixth in the Premier League with just two wins from their final 12 matches of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side conceded 54 goals in total in the Premier League and much has been made of the team’s lack of leadership at the back, with the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly all subjected to intense criticism.

Victor Lindelof has shone for the Red Devils but he needs a reliable partner in the heart of the defence and Kabak could be the ideal solution for Solskjaer.

The teenage defender is a tenacious tackler with superb composure on the ball and he recently earned his first call up to Turkey’s international squad for his displays in the second half of the season.

Kabak will only improve in the coming years and a move to the Premier League could now be on the cards, but it remains to be seen whether he ends up at Old Trafford or the Emirates Stadium.