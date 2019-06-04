Arsenal blow as star player receives tempting transfer offer

Arsenal could reportedly face a struggle to keep hold of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a transfer offer from the Chinese Super League.

The Gabon international has been a big hit since joining the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund midway through last season, scoring 41 goals in 65 games in all competitions, and picking up the Premier League Golden Boot along the way.

However, Aubameyang’s efforts have not helped Arsenal improve their fortunes, with the club once again without silverware this term, and once again missing out on Champions League qualification.

According to the Times, Aubameyang now has a tempting offer to make the move to China, with clubs apparently making it clear they’ll pay the 29-year-old a staggering £300,000 a week if he joins.

The report notes that this is not the first time the lethal forward has been approached over a move to the Far East, so AFC will hope he is not eventually persuaded.

With the finishing of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette one of the only real strengths in this Arsenal squad at the moment, losing either one of them would be a potentially catastrophic blow ahead of next season.