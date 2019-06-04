Aston Villa transfer news: Boost in pursuit of 28-goal marksman valued at £20m in January

Aston Villa could reportedly look to reignite their interest in Brentford striker Neal Maupay this summer, as it’s claimed he would be open to a Premier League move.

Villa secured promotion back to the top flight after seeing off Derby County in the Championship playoff final last week, and preparations are well underway to get ready for the new season.

Nine players have officially been released by the club since the end of the campaign, as they have seemingly prioritised a clear-out at Villa Park before bringing in key reinforcements who can help maintain their Premier League status next year.

According to the Evening Standard, Dean Smith could be alerted by the suggestion that Maupay would favour a move to the English top flight over anywhere else, should he opt to leave Brentford this summer, while it’s noted he was valued at £20m in January when Villa tried to snap him up.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign just gone, scoring 28 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances across all competitions to prove that he certainly knows how to find the back of the net and can be a creative force too.

Smith knows him well having worked with him while in charge of Brentford, and with Tammy Abraham set to return to Chelsea at the end of the month when his loan stint ends, Villa will be in the market for a new forward to fire them to safety next season, should he fail to return.

Whether that will be Maupay remains to be seen, but with the suggestion that he is attracting interest from around Europe but would prioritise a switch to the Premier League if an option, that will surely give Villa hope that they could secure a deal if they try again.