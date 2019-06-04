Barcelona ace wants to quit Nou Camp, frustrated with role under Valverde

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is reportedly unhappy with his role at the club and is open to an exit from the Nou Camp this summer.

The 25-year-old only joined the Catalan giants from Benfica in 2017, and has since gone on to make 82 appearances for the club across two seasons.

However, in the campaign just gone, he was limited to just 26 outings in La Liga and was left on the bench for the majority of the knockout games in the Champions League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that has led to a frustrated Semedo now wanting an exit, with the report noting that he has been left less than impressed with his role under coach Ernesto Valverde.

Unfortunately for him though, it goes on to add that the club have no intention of selling him as he evidently forms an important part of their plans moving forward while playing a key role in terms of offering quality and depth to the squad.

Nevertheless, unless his situation changes next season and he is given a prominent role by Valverde, it’s difficult to see how it improves and changes his happiness at the Nou Camp.

Although they successfully defended their La Liga crown this past season, Barcelona were dumped out of the Champions League in shocking fashion by Liverpool, while they also lost in the Copa del Rey final.

In turn, the pressure will be on the coach and the players next year to deliver, and so rather than worrying about potential outgoings and having to sign replacements, it’s perhaps easy to understand why Barcelona aren’t keen on letting Semedo leave.

Time will tell if he accepts that decision and continues to work hard over pre-season or tries to push for a move away ahead of the new campaign.