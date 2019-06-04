Barcelona could collect up to €390m if key quartet are sold this summer

Barcelona are reportedly willing to consider exits for a key quartet, and it’s suggested that they could go for around €390m if deals are done.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga title this past season, but their capitulation against Liverpool in the Champions League coupled with their defeat in the Copa del Rey final were two huge red marks against their campaign.

In turn, coach Ernesto Valverde may well oversee changes to his squad this summer, and it’s been reported in Spain that a quartet of senior stars could leave.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, while Barcelona haven’t put them up for sale, it’s suggested that Ousmane Dembele (€150m), Philippe Coutinho (€120m), Ivan Rakitic (€70m) and Samuel Umtiti (€50m), could all be allowed to leave this summer.

Those are four key individuals in Barcelona’s recent success, albeit Umtiti was blighted by a troublesome knee injury this past season and Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet have since formed a key partnership in defence in his absence.

Dembele steered clear of injury setbacks for the most part but was still impacted by them despite impressing when on the pitch, although in contrast, Coutinho struggled badly in his first full season with Barcelona and failed to get close to his best form.

As for Rakitic, the stalwart has impressively made over 50 appearances in each of the five seasons he’s been with Barcelona, and so he remains a hugely influential figure for them.

However, with Frenkie de Jong arriving from Ajax this summer in a €75m+ deal, as per BBC Sport, coupled with the expected growing influence of Arthur as Barca have added long-term pieces to the squad in recent windows, the Croatian international could find himself falling down the pecking order and open to an exit.