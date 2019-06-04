Bid rejected: Chelsea turn down latest big-money offer from Real Madrid for Hazard

Chelsea have reportedly turned down a second offer from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard as the transfer saga looks set to drag on.

Given the Belgian’s importance to the Blues, it’s highly likely that they will not agree to sell until their demands are met by Real Madrid.

Hazard was in fine form again this past season, bagging 21 goals and 17 assists in 52 games, helping Chelsea to a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as winning the Europa League.

Coupled with their transfer ban which will deny them the chance to bring in an immediate replacement this summer if he does leave, it’s clear that they will only green light an exit if completely happy with the deal.

According to Calciomercato, via HNL in Belgium, the Premier League giants have rejected a second offer from Madrid which stood at €120m.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were holding out for €120m, as per the Independent, but either one of the reports is inaccurate, or perhaps their demands have since gone up.

Regardless, it remains to be seen if Zinedine Zidane will see Madrid make a suitable offer to convince Chelsea to sell, as he’ll hope to continue to bolster his squad in the coming weeks having seen the arrival of Luka Jovic confirmed on Tuesday, as noted by BBC Sport.

Having scored just 63 goals in 38 La Liga games this past season, attacking reinforcements are certainly needed in the Spanish capital, especially considering that prior to that they’d scored over 100 goals in three of the last four campaigns.

Given their inability to replace Cristiano Ronaldo adequately after the talisman’s move to Juventus last summer, the addition of Jovic and perhaps Hazard if a deal can be struck with Chelsea, will certainly raise the quality level in the final third.

For now, based on the report above, an agreement between the two clubs is still missing.