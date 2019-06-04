€80m bid made: Manchester United move ahead of Manchester City in major transfer battle

Manchester United have reportedly outbid rivals Manchester City for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes as his club are tempted to accept a transfer.

According to Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Noticias, as translated by Sport Witness, United have offered a package worth a total of €80million, which would include add-ons and bonuses, which is more than the €50m offered by Man City, which also included the option of some of their players on loan.

If the Red Devils can pull this off, Fernandes would be a terrific signing to strengthen their midfield after a hugely impressive 2018/19 campaign in Sporting’s midfield.

The 24-year-old mostly played in a central position, or sometimes more like a number ten behind the strikers, and weighed in with a whopping 28 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

It’s easy to see why top clubs are now chasing the Portugal international, who would undoubtedly strengthen either United or City.

Man Utd are in particular need of new players in the middle of the park, however, with all of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Fred under-performing last season, while Ander Herrera is leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract.

City will be disappointed to miss out, however, as they could do with more options in that area too as Fernandinho is ageing and Fernandes looks like he could be an upgrade on Ilkay Gundogan.