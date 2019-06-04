Maurizio Sarri drops biggest hint yet he’s leaving Chelsea for Juventus

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has dropped a pretty big hint he’d be keen on leaving Stamford Bridge this summer for a return to Serie A.

The Italian tactician left Napoli to take over the Blues last summer, but did not enjoy the best first season in the Premier League, despite getting the club back into the top four and winning the Europa League.

This has led to talk of Sarri potentially making a speedy exit from Chelsea to take over at Juventus, with Massimiliano Allegri leaving the Turin giants at the end of the season.

The latest from Tuttosport is that Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo is already excited about the prospect of working with Sarri, who is known for getting the best out of attacking midfielders and wide-players.

And Sarri himself has fuelled speculation by sending a clear signal he would love to take a job back in his home country.

‘For us Italians, the lure of going home is strong,’ he told Vanity Fair.

‘You feel that something is missing. It was a heavy year. I began to feel the weight of distant friends, my elderly parents who I rarely see.

‘At my age, I only make professional choices. The Neapolitans know the love I feel for them.

‘I chose to go abroad last year so as not to join another Italian team. This profession can lead to other paths, my relationship with them won’t change.

‘Loyalty is giving 110 per cent when you’re there.

‘What does it mean to be faithful? And if one day your club send you away? What do you do? Stay true to a wife you divorced from?’