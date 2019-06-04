Real Madrid players unsettled by one element of Eden Hazard transfer from Chelsea

Real Madrid players are reportedly not going to be a happy bunch as it looks like Chelsea star Eden Hazard will be the club’s highest earner once his transfer to the Bernabeu is complete.

The Belgium international has long been linked with the Spanish giants, with a recent report from the Mail stating advanced talks between the teams were being planned.

And now Don Balon claim Hazard is set to earn huge money to take him above the rest of the Madrid squad – something they’re understandably not too happy about.

While the 28-year-old is a proven world class player who looks just what Real need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s far from ideal for a newcomer to suddenly come in as the squad’s highest paid player.

Madrid fans will hope this doesn’t unsettle the squad too much, with team spirit already looking pretty poor in 2018/18 as the club endured a miserable season.

Hazard may well help with things on the pitch, but if this Don Balon report is to be believed, it could mean issues off the pitch continue to be an issue for Los Blancos.