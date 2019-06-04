Revealed: Chelsea star set for SHOCK free transfer to Premier League rivals

Chelsea could find themselves on the receiving end of a surprise transfer raid from fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United this summer.

According to latest reports, Blues youngster Kyle Scott is being targeted by the Magpies on a free transfer after a struggle to break into the first-team at Stamford Bridge.

Scott, who has represented England, the Republic of Ireland and the USA at youth level internationally, just spent the season on loan at Dutch outfit Telstar, and it looks like he won’t be returning to Chelsea.

The Sun claim Newcastle look his most likely destination in what could end up being a smart swoop by them.

Scott would be far from the first youngster to struggle to get a look-in at Chelsea, so Newcastle could do well to offer him the chance to join them and fulfil his potential.

With regular first-team football under Rafael Benitez, the 21-year-old looks to have the ability to become a top Premier League player in the near future.