Confirmed: Liverpool duo set to leave Anfield this summer as Klopp thanks pair

Liverpool have confirmed that both Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno will leave the club when their respective contracts expire this summer.

The Merseyside giants enjoyed a great season this past year, as they lifted the Champions League trophy at the weekend while establishing themselves as genuine contenders for the Premier League title.

In turn, the future looks bright for Jurgen Klopp and his men, but two players who won’t play any further part in their bid for sustained success are Sturridge and Moreno, as per the club’s official site.

Sturridge was limited to 27 appearances last season, while injuries undoubtedly blighted his time at Anfield as he struggled to avoid consistent setbacks.

He’ll look back fondly on his time at the club though, especially the 2013/14 campaign which was his most prolific in a Reds shirt having bagged 24 goals in 33 appearances.

Things were much more difficult for Moreno though, who appeared just five times for Liverpool this season with Andy Robertson establishing himself as the first choice left back.

With competition for places fierce and an unlikely turn of events which would see them climb the pecking order, exits do seem like the most sensible decision for all concerned.

However, Klopp added his touch of class to the matter with a farewell message as he praised the duo for their influence and impact for him since he arrived at the club.

“The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is ‘thank you’.

“They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they – as much as anyone – helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction. Without them we wouldn’t be the team and club we are in this moment.

“I wish both players nothing but success and joy wherever their journey takes them next. Whoever has them next will be so lucky to have these outstanding personalities in their ranks.”

Time will tell where they end up next, but they certainly bow out on a high having been part of a Champions League-winning squad even if they would have hoped to be more involved.