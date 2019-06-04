Cristiano Ronaldo’s feelings about potentially working with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly curious about working with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri as he’s linked strongly with the Juventus job.

According to Tuttosport, the Portugal international is happy with this potential move due to the Italian tactician’s record of improving attacking players.

Ronaldo had a solid enough first season at Juve, scoring 28 goals in all competitions and winning a Serie A title for his efforts.

However, the 34-year-old is normally far more prolific than that and would also have hoped to do better in the Champions League.

With Massimiliano Allegri perhaps a more cautious coach than Sarri, this change at the top might well be ideal for Juventus as they surely need more goals from Ronaldo if they are to conquer Europe at last.

As Tuttosport notes, Sarri has worked wonders with players like Dries Mertens at Napoli and Eden Hazard at Chelsea, turning them from skilful wingers into more efficient goal-scorers.

Ronaldo is certainly a player in that ilk, having started out as more of a wide-player at Manchester United before spending much of his Real Madrid career as a lethal centre-forward.