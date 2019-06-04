David Beckham wants Barcelona superstar to join MLS franchise Inter Miami

David Beckham has reportedly earmarked Barcelona’s Luis Suarez as a marquee signing for his MLS franchise Inter Miami ahead of their debut season next year.

The 32-year-old has been a pivotal figure for the Catalan giants since he arrived in 2014, scoring 177 goals in 247 appearances while winning a whole host of trophies including four La Liga titles and the Champions League.

However, he will turn 33 next year and as he continues to edge into the latter stages of his career, Barcelona could look for a long-term replacement sooner rather than later, albeit Suarez isn’t showing too many signs of slowing down and a decline.

The Uruguayan stalwart managed to contribute 25 goals and 13 assists in 49 appearances this past season, and so he does seemingly have plenty left in the tank.

As noted by The Sun though, it has been suggested that Barcelona could face a fight to keep hold of him, with Beckham wanting to prise Suarez away and secure his signature to join Inter Miami as they prepare for their first season in MLS next year.

Fortunately for those hoping that he stays at the Nou Camp, it’s added that he has rejected the proposal of a touted four-year deal initially, but time will tell if he does reconsider his options in the coming months as he’ll hope to continue to lead the line for Barcelona.

The report adds that Daniele De Rossi is another target for Beckham, with the Italian midfielder leaving boyhood club Roma this summer after his deal expired.

In turn, Inter Miami could have some familiar faces at the franchise next year, as they look to build for short-term and long-term success moving forward.