Manchester United or Barcelona? €80m star hints he prefers one transfer offer to another

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has spoken about his future and suggested he has one particularly tempting transfer offer as speculation over his future this summer goes on.

The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment and would be a dream signing for Manchester United, who along with Barcelona have been the main club linked with him.

Back in April, ESPN claimed Barcelona were expected to win the race for De Ligt in an €80million deal, but since then there have been other developments.

The Telegraph have appeared to give Man Utd hope of signing the Netherlands international, explaining the tempting offer he’s received to be a key part of the squad at Old Trafford.

While Barca are certainly the more successful side of recent times, De Ligt may well feel lured by the history of MUFC as well, with the Red Devils also perhaps more likely to be able to guarantee him a regular starting spot straight away.

Could this be what the Ajax captain is hinting at in these quotes to RTL4, as translated by the Metro?

‘I am very excited about what could happen in the near future,’ he said.

‘I am also trying to stay calm, though. I view this as a challenge — that is the most important thing.

‘There are several options and I really want to pick the best one. Logically, one option is better than another.’