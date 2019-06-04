Arsenal legend gives Gunners some strange transfer advice

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made a rather odd suggestion for a transfer target for his old club this summer.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Wright gave a case for the Gunners snapping up free agent Daniele De Rossi after his recent exit from Roma.

The former Italy international was undoubtedly one of the finest midfield players in Europe for many years, though signing him now seems unlikely to solve most of Arsenal’s problems.

While there’s an argument for saying De Rossi would be a useful short-term signing to add some steal in the middle of the park and some general leadership to this squad, he will turn 36 this summer and would surely struggle to make an impact at Premier League level at this stage of his career.

In a similar move, Arsenal signed Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer from Juventus last summer, and the Swiss right-back had just one fairly underwhelming season at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal need to bring in De Rossi from Roma ! We’ll get 15 games out of him, it won’t cost hardly any money, and the experience he could pass on to the likes of Willock and the other youngsters could be invaluable and money well spent. ? — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 3, 2019

Wright no doubt has good intentions, but Arsenal fans will be hoping no one at the club takes this suggestion too seriously!