Euro rivals dismiss talk Real Madrid on verge of completing €50m signing

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with completing a move for Lyon defender Ferland Mendy, but the Ligue 1 outfit have publicly dismissed the rumours.

It’s been a busy day for Los Blancos on Tuesday, as BBC Sport note that they officially confirmed a deal for Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt to bolster Zinedine Zidane’s attack.

SEE MORE: Boost for Real Madrid as £200m-rated transfer target eyes exit from Euro giants

However, perhaps with an eye on finding a long-term replacement for Marcelo at left back, Calciomercato noted via L’Equipe that Real Madrid were on the verge of signing Mendy in a €50m deal with medicals planned.

The 23-year-old has certainly impressed for the French side, making 79 appearances over the past two seasons and has shown enough defensively and in attack to suggest that he will fit the role of playing as a full-back for Madrid perfectly.

Unfortunately for those at the Bernabeu though, it appears as though they aren’t as close to signing him as initially reported, as Lyon have noted on their official Twitter account that there is no agreement for the Frenchman in place, as seen in the tweet below.

As a result, it’s unclear at this stage as to whether or not negotiations are ongoing or whether Lyon are essentially saying that there are no talks at all.

Nevertheless, based on the speculation, it seems certain enough that Real Madrid are still very active in the transfer market and want to continue to strengthen Zidane’s squad having come off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign which saw them end up without any trophies and 19 points off the pace in La Liga.

Jovic and Eder Militao have both been officially confirmed as new signings already, but it seems as though Mendy isn’t quite as close to joining them as reports would suggest and Lyon are keen to ensure everyone is aware of that fact.