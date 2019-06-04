FOUR parties interested in Newcastle United takeover as talk over £350m deal rumbles on

As the wait continues for developments in the Bin Zayed Group’s takeover bid of Newcastle Utd, it’s reported four other parties could yet make their move.

As noted by BBC Sport back on May 27, it had been suggested that Mike Ashley was in talks with the wealthy Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with a deal worth £350m being touted.

Unfortunately for the Newcastle faithful, there has been a lack of progress since then to tie up that deal, and it’s now been suggested by The Chronicle that the Bin Zayed Group are not the only party interested in a takeover and it’s still open for others to make their move as they don’t have exclusivity.

Former Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon is said to still be trying to raise the capital required to buy Newcastle Utd, while Amanda Staveley is said to still be keen on striking a deal if possible.

Further, Mexican sports company the Orlegi Group are also specifically mentioned as another option, while another unnamed group who are said to have previously owned a European club are also in the running.

It remains to be seen what comes next for the Magpies, but they’ll be desperately hoping that takeover talks don’t dominate the summer and hold them back from making crucial changes elsewhere to prepare for next season.

The sooner a deal can be completed the better, with Rafa Benitez’s future a cause for concern given his current deal expires this summer, and the Spaniard will surely want reinforcements added over the summer too.