Club prepare to lose manager to Chelsea as they line up replacement

Derby County are reportedly making preparations as they’re braced to lose Frank Lampard to Chelsea as they seek to replace Maurizio Sarri.

This huge development comes from the Daily Mail, who report that Derby are looking into bringing in Lee Bowyer to replace Lampard, who could make the shock move back to the club where he’s a legend as a player after only one season in management.

This sounds like a highly risky move by Chelsea, with Lampard looking far too inexperienced to take on a job of this size, even if he has shown plenty of promise with an impressive debut campaign with Derby.

The former England international led the Rams to the Championship playoff final where they were narrowly beaten by Aston Villa.

The Mail claim current CFC manager Sarri is awaiting an official green light to leave Stamford Bridge to take over at Juventus, where Massimiliano Allegri left his post at the end of the season.

Sarri was not hugely popular with Chelsea fans despite finishing third and winning the Europa League final in his first season in west London.

Lampard, like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, will no doubt be hugely popular among supporters due to his club connections, but there’s no doubt this is a bold move that could backfire in a big way.