Liverpool expected to beat Manchester United to WORLD CLASS attacker transfer

Liverpool are reportedly being tipped to seal the transfer of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale this summer by a leading Spanish journalist.

Manchester United have also been linked strongly with the Wales international for some time now, but Eduardo Inda of El Chiringuito expects the player to move to one of this season’s Champions League finalists – Liverpool or Tottenham.

“Bale has spent the day playing golf at La Moraleja,” Inda is quoted in the Daily Star.

“And it is very likely that he will reach either of the two finalists in the Champions League, Tottenham or Liverpool.

“That operation would be accompanied by Eriksen plus a quantity of money.”

Bale enjoyed some of the finest football of his career at Spurs before leaving for Madrid in 2013, and a return to north London would not be that surprising.

However, an ambitious player like Bale may well be more tempted by Liverpool at this point, with the Reds showing they’re now up there with Europe’s elite after winning a sixth European Cup over the weekend.

In many ways, LFC don’t urgently need Bale due to the quality of their attack, though more options are always useful.

Jurgen Klopp may well feel he could do with more depth next season as the club look to overtake Manchester City and make up for narrowly missing out on the Premier League title this season.

With Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah going through dry spells in 2018/19, having Bale as an option to keep them both on their toes could be ideal for Liverpool as they look to build on this season’s success.