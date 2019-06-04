‘He will like to move to England’ – Father of Man Utd, Arsenal target opens door to switch

The father of Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey has revealed that he has urged his son to move to England amid rumours of interest from Arsenal and Man Utd.

The Ghana international has been paired with interest from both the Gunners and Red Devils, as noted by The Sun, while it’s added that he has a £43.5m release clause in his contract.

SEE MORE: Club inform Manchester United target he’s clear to leave for £85million transfer fee

With that in mind, it certainly won’t be cheap to prise him away from the Wanda Metropolitano, but time will tell if he is indeed set to be given the green light to move on this summer.

Given he has made 138 appearances for Atleti since coming through the youth ranks to make it in the senior side, Diego Simeone evidently values him highly as he remains a key figure in his midfield.

However, based on his dad’s comments below, it doesn’t seem as though they’re doing much to silence the rumours over his future, as he has hinted that Partey himself would be open to a move to England if an opportunity were to present itself.

“I personally told him to move on, if he is not wanted at where he is right now,” he told Enigye FM, as per The Sun.

“Because he might be wanted at somewhere else and so he will like to move to England if he gets the chance.”

While there is no mention of contact between the clubs, there is seemingly a very long way to go still for a deal to be done for Partey to get his Premier League switch.

With no agreement on a fee with Arsenal or Man Utd, coupled with the likelihood that he hasn’t even spoken to either club himself over personal terms, it seems as though his father has merely opened the door and tried to alert the clubs in question to the possibility that his son might be on the market this summer.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing Ander Herrera on a free, the United boss may well be alerted to this as he looks to fill a key void in his squad this summer, while Unai Emery will undoubtedly look to strengthen too having failed to secure Champions League qualification.