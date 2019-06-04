Arsenal and Manchester City have been listed as among the potential suitors for exciting Real Betis starlet Junior Firpo in this summer’s transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Real Betis want around £44million to let Firpo leave the club, which probably puts him out of Arsenal’s financial reach.

This is a shame for the Gunners, as the 22-year-old undoubtedly looks an upgrade on the inconsistent Sead Kolasinac, whilst also looking a fine long-term replacement for the ageing Nacho Monreal.

City, meanwhile, could also do with the signing of Firpo as Benjamin Mendy has perhaps not contributed as much as would have been expected of him when he moved to the Etihad Stadium.

As well as playing left-back, Firpo has also sometimes done a job as a winger, so could even be an attacking option for either club.

Still, the main thrust of Don Balon’s piece is Barcelona’s strong pursuit of the Spain Under-21 international, who could be a useful signing as Jordi Alba will turn 31 next season and cannot go on forever.

It just remains to be seen if Firpo would rather stay in La Liga or perhaps try a new challenge abroad, with Don Balon also mentioning Italy as a possible destination as Napoli are also among his admirers.