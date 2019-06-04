Leicester City targeting Liverpool free agent and ready to break transfer record for Premier League star

Leicester City are reportedly ready to pay a club-record £40million to clinch the transfer of Brighton defender Lewis Dunk this summer.

According to Team Talk, the Foxes have made Dunk their top target to replace Harry Maguire this summer amid links with bigger clubs.

If they do lose Maguire, a £40m move for Dunk seems ideal for Leicester to continue their progress under Brendan Rodgers, with the club looking capable of a top six finish next season if they’re lucky.

Dunk has been a big hit with Brighton and would make sense as a target for more of a mid-table side now as the Seagulls will likely be among the favourites for relegation in 2019/20.

The 27-year-old won his first England cap in 2018 and seems like he could do a job for a team with bigger ambitions, so Leicester could really do well to ensure Maguire is not missed too much by bringing him in.

The report also links Leicester with a possible interest in Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell, and Rangers duo James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos.

Sturridge could be one of the best free agents on the market this summer after falling down the pecking order rather unfairly at Anfield, with the 29-year-old one of the finest forwards in the Premier League of the last five years or so, despite injuries hampering his progress.