Video: “It was a shocking game from us” – Liverpool star makes big admission after Champions League final win vs Tottenham

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold admitted it was a ‘shocking’ performance from the Reds despite their 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finally got their hands on a trophy after plenty of near-misses in his reign, and Alexander-Arnold wasn’t too bothered about the nature of the win over Spurs.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were enough for Liverpool, but Alexander-Arnold admitted it was a poor performance on the night – which is pretty much what everyone watching was thinking.

The interview was then interrupted as Alexander-Arnold’s family dragged him away to celebrate!