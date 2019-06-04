Menu

Barcelona players want ambitious Liverpool transfer raid to replace club legend

Barcelona players are reportedly eager for the club to seal the transfer of a new right-back this summer and have identified Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold as a potentially ideal option.

The England international is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young players in the world right now after a superb couple of seasons in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

According to Don Balon, Alexander-Arnold is now seen as someone who could be ideal for Barcelona to finally replace the legendary Dani Alves, who has proven a huge loss for the Catalan giants since he left in 2016.

At his peak, the Brazilian was a hugely important part of how Barca played, with his attacking contributions in particular a key part of helping the club become a force in the European game.

Since Alves’ departure, Barcelona have unsuccessfully tried the likes of Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto in that role, and just don’t look like a side that can quite go all the way in the Champions League any longer.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, just won the competition with Liverpool and was also immense for the Reds in a Premier League campaign that saw them pick up their highest ever points total of 97.

The 20-year-old also broke the record for assists provided by a defender in a single campaign, with his immaculate delivery on display to Barcelona in his superb performance against them in that famous Champions League semi-final second leg.

Alexander-Arnold will no doubt have impressed with two assists that night, particularly on the decisive goal for Divock Origi, which came via his clever piece of quick thinking from a corner kick.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a superb performer for Liverpool

LFC would surely never dream of selling this potentially world class homegrown talent, but Don Balon do list him as a player who’d be a popular addition at the Nou Camp.

Barca do, in fairness, have a record of raiding Liverpool for their stars, having signed Philippe Coutinho last season, as well as the likes of Luis Suarez and Javier Mascherano in the past.

