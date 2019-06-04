Liverpool duo nearing exits and Reds to consider transfer offers for third player

Liverpool could trim down their squad this summer as reports claim as many as three players look set to leave Anfield in this transfer window.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Reds look set to bid farewell to Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno as they near the ends of their contracts.

Meanwhile, the Mirror also claims Liverpool could listen to offers for backup attacking midfielder Adam Lallana this summer.

The former Southampton man has undoubtedly made a fine impact during his time with LFC, but has had his problems with injury and increasingly fallen down the pecking order in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

One imagines a number of Premier League sides would happily take the 31-year-old, so Liverpool would not be short of suitors should they wish to cash in on him ahead of next season.

Liverpool should perhaps be cautious, though, as they lack the kind of squad of their title rivals Manchester City, so will need to rely on backup players next season if they are to have any hope of catching the reigning Premier League champions.