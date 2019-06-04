Video: Van Dijk and Wijnaldum get amazing reception from Dutch team-mates after CL win with Liverpool

Not gonna lie – this is so classy from the Dutch national team that we all got a little something in our eye here at CaughtOffside towers.

Watch the video below as Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum get an incredible reception from their international team-mates as they link up with the squad fresh from their Champions League final win over Tottenham.

The Reds pair are greeted with a big round of applause and some chants from their colleagues as well as from the coaching staff.

Luckily there are no Tottenham players as part of the squad or that could have been a little awkward…