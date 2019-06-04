Talks held: £88m Manchester United transfer target wants move to Tottenham

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is reportedly keen on a transfer to Tottenham as talks between the clubs continue.

Spurs have been linked with the Argentina international before by Marca, who also claimed Manchester United were among his admirers.

However, the latest from Sky Sports suggests he’s got his heart set on linking up with Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham if he is to move this summer.

Sky claim Lo Celso has a release clause of £88million, which would smash Tottenham’s transfer record.

However, they suggest the club’s Champions League money could help them do big business early on this summer, even if that may later require sales as well.

Lo Celso seems an ideal signing for Spurs to move forward after this impressive season which followed a surprising lack of transfer activity over the summer and in January.

This would be a huge blow for Man Utd, however, with the Red Devils clearly falling behind a club even of Tottenham’s stature in the transfer market.

Lo Celso could have been a fine signing for them as well in an important position, but it would not be surprising if their lack of recent success and inability to offer Champions League football next season becomes a big issue.