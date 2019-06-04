Done deal: Real Madrid confirm transfer of rumoured Chelsea target pending medical

Real Madrid have beaten Chelsea to the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, both clubs have announced this afternoon.

The young Serbian enjoyed a superb 2018/19 season and it’s little surprise to see him snapped up by one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Daily Mail had also linked Jovic with Chelsea, and he could undoubtedly have been an upgrade on the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Olivier Giroud up front.

That piece even quoted the forward as hinting he might prefer playing in the Premier League over other possible destinations due to the style of play in England’s top flight.

However, Real Madrid have now announced on their official site that Jovic is theirs, pending the formality of a medical examination.

Luka #Jovic will be leaving @eintracht_eng for an undisclosed fee, after signing a five-year deal with @realmadriden, subject to a medical. #SGE pic.twitter.com/RUWjs0m3gB — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) June 4, 2019

After a nightmare season at the Bernabeu this term, this is a fine start to the summer for the Spanish giants as they look to rebuild for the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

In a further blow to Chelsea, it seems likely Eden Hazard will be the next to make his way to Madrid, according to various recent reports, such as this one from the Telegraph.