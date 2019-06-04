Lifeline for Tottenham as £60m star unsure over Manchester United transfer for two reasons

Leicester City star James Maddison reportedly has his reservations about sealing a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

According to the Daily Record, the £60million-rated attacking midfielder is a target for the Red Devils, but he’s unsure about a move to Old Trafford when there’s no Champions League football on offer, while he’s also concerned he might not play regularly enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It’s fair to say Man Utd don’t seem like a particularly tempting club to join right now after a difficult few years, and a top talent like Maddison is right to take his time over any decision this summer.

The exciting 22-year-old had a highly impressive first season in the Premier League in 2018/18 after Leicester snapped him up from Norwich City, where he’d caught the eye in the Championship.

Leicester looks a good club for Maddison to be at right now, though the Daily Mirror have also linked him with Tottenham recently, and the Daily Record’s latest on his future could be very encouraging news for Spurs.

The England Under-21 international would get Champions League football if he joined this season’s beaten finalists, who once again qualified for Europe’s top club competition with a top four finish in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino also has a superb record when it comes to developing and improving young English players, so Maddison would perhaps feel he is in better hands there than he would be at United.

It remains to be seen if THFC will definitely firm up their interest in the player, but he’d be an ideal replacement if they lose Christian Eriksen, who has a year to run on his current contract and who has been linked by AS and others with Real Madrid.